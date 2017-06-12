Richland 2 Starts Summer Feeding Program

Summer Feeding Program to start (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX)- Richland School District Two is once again starting its summer feeding program. Many sites across the district will begin serving Monday, June 12th.

Students up to the age of 18 can enjoy free healthy snacks, breakfast and lunch four days a week during June and July.

17 sites in Northeast Richland County will serve meals without charge.

You can get a complete list here.

Last Summer, the district served nearly 50,000 meals between June and August.

