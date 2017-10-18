Richland Deputy Chief Arrested on DUI Charge

State Troopers arrested Deputy Chief Sam Berkheimer around 10-30 last night at a checkpoint in Saluda County. Troopers say Berkhemier was in his personal vehicle and in civilian clothing at the time. Berkheimer is the deputy chief of professional standa

wltx 5:31 PM. EDT October 18, 2017

