Carowinds ride gets stuck for nearly an hour, witness says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- It was quite the scare for some riders at Carowinds Friday.

Parkgoers told NBC Charlotte they were stuck on the tracks of the Ricochet ride for nearly an hour.

Jennifer Joyner, a mother visiting the park with her two children, snapped a photo showing a cart full of people stuck.

"It was a startling sight right away because I've ridden that ride many times and I know the cars aren't supposed to sit that high up," Joyner says.

Luckily, riders were able to come down safely.

"Everyone seemed very calm," Joyner says. "And then after a little while, they all gingerly climbed down the stairs.

Carowinds told NBC Charlotte they are looking into this report. The Ricochet is back up and running, the park says.

