Carowinds ride gets stuck for nearly an hour, witness says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- It was quite the scare for some riders at Carowinds Friday.
Parkgoers told NBC Charlotte they were stuck on the tracks of the Ricochet ride for nearly an hour.
Jennifer Joyner, a mother visiting the park with her two children, snapped a photo showing a cart full of people stuck.
"It was a startling sight right away because I've ridden that ride many times and I know the cars aren't supposed to sit that high up," Joyner says.
Luckily, riders were able to come down safely.
"Everyone seemed very calm," Joyner says. "And then after a little while, they all gingerly climbed down the stairs.
Carowinds told NBC Charlotte they are looking into this report. The Ricochet is back up and running, the park says.
© 2017 WCNC.COM
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs