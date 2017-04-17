All lanes are blocked on I-20 westbound after the road buckled beneath the HOV lane.

A DeKalb County Police spokesperson said an underground gas leak between Candler and Gresham on I-20 caused the defect in the road.

A GDOT spokesperson said all lanes were closed while crews are still assessing the damage.

11Alive Skytracker showed the shoulder of the road and the HOV lane buckled and cracked.

INTERACTIVE MAP | Check backups here

© 2017 WXIA-TV