Roads Bill Conference Committee Discussion Begins

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The Roads Bill discussion is now up to three Senators and three House members.

A conference committee was called to help come up with a compromise to the bill after the House voted 107-7 to “nonconcur” or to disagree with the Senate’s version of H.3516.



"To accept what the Senate did and sign off on it, I can't do it,” says House Majority Leader Gary Simrill.

Rep. Simrill was pushing for a conference committee.



"What I like to do is where we have agreement with the Senate and where we have disagreements with the Senate, let’s start working towards those,” he says. “We want the roads bill to be a roads bill. Those reform components that we talked about since the beginning, we want to make sure they are in this bill."

He along, with Rep. Brian White and Rep. Todd Rutherfod are the three House members in the conference committee.

Senators Paul Campbell, Vincent Sheheen and Ross Turner are representing the Senate.



"Our side is going to be keeping the DOT reform, because overwhelmingly everybody is saying okay we may not like it, but we want to make sure the money makes it to the roads," says Sen. Turner, R-Greenville.



"I'm disappointed honestly in both bills, because I don't' think either one of them does enough, but I can tell you the House did a much better job of creating a bill and fashioning something that's going to fix our roads for the future," says Rep. Rutherford, D-Richland.

The Senate version of the bill includes a 12-cent gas tax increase over six years, reforms to the State Department of Transportation (SCDOT) and a gas tax rebate. The House version includes a 10-cent gas tax increase over five years, a trust fund for the SCDOT, along with reforms.



"Now the question is what some of my Republican colleagues insist on and that is that there has to be some amount of tax rebates to the citizens of South Carolina,” says Sen. Sheheen, D-Kershaw. “What those look like are going to be really the issues that we face."

The conference committee started off by going over the differences in the two bills. The first meeting lasted about 30 minutes. The committee will come back together Thursday at 9 am.

