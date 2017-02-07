SC Teen Fighting Expulsion for Having Knife in Car

ROCK HILL, S.C. -- A Rock Hill mother is fighting to get her son back in school after he was expelled for having a knife on campus.

The knife, which had a four-inch blade, was found in the bed of high school junior Chandler Helms’ truck.

“He feels like a criminal because they’ve treated him like one,” Chandler’s mother Tabitha Pruitt said Monday. “It was in the bed of his pickup truck”

Northwestern staff found the knife and expelled Chandler, part of their zero tolerance policy.

It’s been three weeks and so far no other district will let him enroll.

“Here I have a junior midway through the year and he’s not in school,” Pruitt said.

“I can’t get him in any other schools in South Carolina or North Carolina, the online schools won’t even take him because it was an expulsion.”

Chandler’s family is submitting an appeal to the Rock Hill School District and has received more than 3000 signatures on an online petition protesting the expulsion.

“It’s really hard, he’s a good kid,” Pruitt said. “He works hard. This just shouldn’t be happening.”

“I’m not going to sit back and let them do that to my kid. They better be prepared because I am.”

Rock Hill Schools spokesperson Mychal Frost said they cannot discuss special cases per federal law, but that student safety is their top priority.

“It is our policy to ensure the safety and welfare of students and employees,” Frost said in a statement.

“The presence of a knife with a blade length of more than two inches on school district property poses a severe threat of serious harm or injury to students and staff. While on school grounds, students will not possess any item capable of inflicting injury or harm to persons or property when that item is not used in relation to a normal school activity at a scheduled time for the student. No vehicles parked on school property may contain knives or other items which are generally considered to be weapons. Students found in violation of this policy are recommended for expulsion and have a right to appeal the district's decision.”

