Rock 'n Roll legend Chuck Berry has died at 90

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, MO. - According to the St. Charles County Police Department, legendary musician Chuck Berry has died.

He was 90 years old.

Police said Saturday they responded to a medical emergency on Buckner Road around 12:40 p.m. Inside the home, first responders observed an unresponsive man and administered lifesaving techniques. The 90-year-old man, later identified as Charles Edward Anderson Berry Sr., better known as legendary musician Chuck Berry, could not be revived and was pronounced deceased at 1:26 p.m.

Berry is widely viewed as among the most influential artists on rock 'n' roll with hits like Johnny B Goode, Never Can Tell, and Roll Over Beethoven. Berry influenced artists like the Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney, Bob Dylan, Neil Young, The Who and Roger Waters and Pink Floyd.

Prolific Berry Continued To Make Music into his 90s



Just this past October, on his 90th birthday Berry announced plans to team with Dualtone Records to release his first studio album in 38 years next year. Berry announced the new album, Chuck, on his 90th birthday. He said the album is dedicated to Themetta Berry, his wife of 68 years.

"This record is dedicated to my beloved Toddy," Berry said in a media release. "My darlin' I'm growing old! I've worked on this record for a long time. Now I can hang up my shoes!"

