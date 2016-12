Russia's Putin Says American Diplomats Won't Be Expelled

Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with US President Barack Obama on the sidelines of the UN conference on climate change, Nov. 30, 2015 (MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV/AFP/Getty Images)

President Vladimir Putin said Friday that Russia won't expel American diplomats in response to a new round U.S. sanctions, a move that goes against the advice of his foreign minister.

Sergey Lavrov earlier Friday called for the expulsion of 35 U.S. diplomats and the closure of two facilities in Moscow after Washington on Thursday sanctioned Russian intelligence officials, expelled 35 Russian diplomats suspected of being spies and shut down two Russian facilities in the United States over evidence Russia interfered in this year's presidential election.

Lavrov called for the expulsion of 31 employees at the U.S. Embassy in Moscow and four in the U.S. consulate in Saint Petersburg. He added that the foreign ministry submitted a proposal to Putin to bar U.S. diplomats from using two facilities in Moscow — a vacation house and a warehouse.

He said that claims by President Obama's administration that Russia was behind cyber-attacks that targeted the U.S. election were "groundless."

"The outgoing U.S. administration of Barack Obama accusing Russia of all mortal sins, trying to blame us for the failure of its foreign policy initiatives, among other things, has put forward additional accusations without any grounds whatsoever that the Russian state was behind attempts to meddle in the U.S. election campaign, which led to the defeat of the democratic candidate," he said in a speech. "We, of course, cannot leave insults of this kind unanswered."

The dispute is another example of an increasingly frosty diplomatic relationship between Moscow and Washington that has suffered setbacks during Obama's tenure and recalled Cold War-era animosity over differences over Moscow's support for separatists in Ukraine and Syrian President Bashar Assad.

After Lavrov's comments, the Russian embassy in the United Kingdom tweeted an image of a hand, apparently located in the U.S., throwing a boomerang bearing the words "Anti-Russian Sanctions" toward Russia. The tweet added: "MFA: American people humiliated by its own President," referring to the ministry of foreign affairs.

President-elect Donald Trump has called the hacking claims "ridiculous" and said Americans should "get on with their lives." That view does not appear to be widely supported by the majority of Democratic and Republican politicians.