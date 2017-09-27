Santee Cooper Sells Settlement for Nuclear Project

Santee Cooper logo (Photo: Santee Cooper)

Columbia, SC (AP, WLTX) - South Carolina's state-owned utility is selling its portion of a $2 billion, five-year settlement over a failure nuclear power project to essentially collect 92 percent immediately.



The board of Santee Cooper on Wednesday unanimously approved monetizing the settlement with the parent company of Westinghouse, the bankrupt lead contractor of the now-defunct project.



Santee Cooper and South Carolina Electric & Gas signed the settlement with Toshiba days before the partners bailed on the partly built reactors at V.C. Summer Nuclear Station.



Santee Cooper CEO Lonnie Carter calls Citibank's high bid of 91.5 percent "a bird in the hand" considering the Japanese company's "terribly weak" below investment-grade credit.

According to the Santee Cooper release, the company will receive $831.2 million today for it's 45 percent share.

“This shifts the risk away from Santee Cooper and our customers, allowing for a one-time payment to take place now instead of a number of payments over five years,” said Leighton Lord, Chairman of the Santee Cooper Board of Directors. “We will use this money to benefit customers by offsetting rate increases in the short term, offsetting debt over the long term and paying our portion of mechanics’ liens.”

Citibank's payout does not include Toshiba's first payment of $150 million to the utilities, due this weekend. Santee Cooper executives say SCANA, SCE&G's parent company, is expected to accept the offer too, allowing for the transaction to be completed Wednesday. A SCANA spokeswoman did not immediately respond.



The sale means Santee Cooper will collect about $900 million now instead of the potential of $980 million over five years.

