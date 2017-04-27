Save Our Shows 2017: Vote Before the Ballot Box Closes Friday

(Photo: CBS)

There are only a couple hours of voting left in this year's Save Our Shows survey: The ballot box closes Friday, April 28.

Nearly 133,000 votes have been cast in USA TODAY's exclusive poll since April 5. NBC's freshman time-travel drama Timeless and CBS' Sherlock Holmes drama Elementary, now in its fifth season, continue to be the favorites, with less than a percentage point separating them.

They're among 24 network shows hovering "on the bubble" between renewal and cancellation in this year's survey, which also includes CBS medical drama Code Black, Fox's baseball series Pitch, NBC's Blindspot and CW's iZombie. The survey also groups primetime sitcoms and dramas into two other categories: Those that have already been renewed or are highly likely to return; and those already canceled or nearly dead.

Full results will be revealed after the poll closes.

Fan support is just one of several factors influencing renewal decisions; others include Nielsen ratings, profitability; how well pilots vying to replace them turn out; and whether the network airing the show also owns it. But fan loyalty and a show's creative and ratings momentum are key barometers of whether they can improve if given another season, or whether they've run out of gas.

You can make your voice heard by voting now at saveourshows.usatoday.com.

