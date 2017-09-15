SC Friends Return Home From Helping Texas
A few weeks ago we brought you the story of how two lifelong South Carolina friends left the town of Santee to go help Hurricane Harvey Victims. The two men have returned from Texas and News 19's Nic Jones spoke with them today about their experience.
wltx 9:24 PM. EDT September 15, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Kenneka Jenkins' Family Wants Answers
-
New Development in Lorick Park Sexual Assault of a Minor
-
Fairfield County Prescription Medication Drop Off Box
-
New Traditions at Gamecocks First Home Game
-
2 Charged In Felony Child Abuse In Randleman
-
Brookland Cayce Getting New Arena
-
Tropical Storm Jose
-
1 Dead in Richland County Crash
-
Cajun Twist On Your Tailgate Favorites
-
London subway fire a terrorist incident
More Stories
-
Second Sexual Assault At Park That's Home to a…Sep 15, 2017, 6:23 p.m.
-
Class Assignment Asks Students to Justify KKK;…Sep 15, 2017, 6:12 p.m.
-
SC Mother, 10-Day-Old Baby Missing in Sumter CountySep 15, 2017, 3:50 p.m.