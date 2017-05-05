SC Gas Tax To Increase By 12 Cents Over 6 Years

Committee agrees on a 12 cent gas tax increase in the final roads bill. (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The outline for the final version of the highly anticipated roads bill is almost complete. Conference committee members, made up of three Senators and three House members met again on Friday to continue to work through the details.

The committee agreed to the Senate's version of the bill, with the 12 cent gas tax increase over the next 6 years.

They also agreed to adding one at-large commissioner to the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT). Currently there are eight members, representing the different congressional districts with one at-large seat. Now, there will be two at-large members.

All of the commissioners can be appointed or removed by the Governor, but must receive approval by the Joint Transportation Committee, made up of lawmakers.

Specific language in the bill will change when it comes to the approving one of the at-large seats. So, there will need to be a free conference, where all lawmakers vote on the change, in order for it to remain in the bill.

A road user fee of $60 for hybrid drivers or $120 for alternative fuel drivers over the next two years was included to the bill.

Most of the debate surrounded the gas tax rebate.

Senator Larry Grooms, who is not on the conference committee, proposed the rebate. It will give South Carolina drivers the opportunity to get back the money they paid in the gas tax increase, by submitting receipts to the Department of Revenue (DOR).

Representative Todd Rutherford, D-Richland, called the rebate system will have an affect on DOR.

"It's going to be so complicated that DOR says that they may have to hire an entire division to go through the receipts," he says.

The House has pushed back on this part of the bill, saying that it will take away funding from roads.

Senator Ross Turner says including the rebate will help get this bill passed.

"The House passed the full tax increase with some reform," says Sen. Turner, R-Greenville. "That wasn't going to get through the Senate and it's still not going to get through the Senate. I'm here really feeling that I can deliver the last six votes to make sure we have a roads plan in South Carolina and we can't do that without tax relief."

South Carolina drivers say they will take advantage of the rebate.

"You take it out of our taxes to fix the roads, if we can get a rebate back that would be great," says Anna Ogburn, USC student. "As long as you're still fixing the roads, that would be good for all citizens."

"Since I do routine maintenance on my car whenever it requires it, it seems like it would make sense to get a rebate. It's not going to cost me anymore," says John Newkirk, Richland County resident.

The committee spent more than four hours behind the scenes debating this part of the bill.

