SC National Guard's 2015 Flood Missions
In the hours after the flood...South Carolina Army National Guard pilots and crews rescued dozens of people from their flooded homes. They saved 28 by helicopter alone. WLTX met with Major General Bob Livingston as he reflects on his men and women's re
wltx 6:11 PM. EDT October 04, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Confederate Flag, Marker Stirs Controversy
-
Man and Woman Found Dead Identified
-
Reconnecting With Family in Puerto Rico
-
Possible Higher Rates If santee Cooper Sold
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
Woman receives surprise delivery of oxycodone
-
After Vegas Shooting, WhereDo We Go Now
-
Former FBI leader offers insight into Las Vegas shooting
-
Police: Woman Shot, Killed Her Husband
-
Lee Brice: "Country Music Will Rise Above"
More Stories
-
Inmates at SC Prison 'Contained' Following IncidentOct. 4, 2017, 5:48 p.m.
-
New Tropical Depression Forms, Could Impact South CarolinaOct. 4, 2017, 8:45 a.m.
-
Shop Owner Wants to Build a 'Freedom Wall' Next to…Oct. 4, 2017, 6:58 p.m.