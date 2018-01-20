WLTX
Scammers Using York County Tragedy to Prey on Public

Scammers trying to profit off shot officers

Evan West , WCNC 4:03 PM. EST January 20, 2018

York County, SC (WCNC) - It’s a shameful crime, scammers preying on the public and trying to take advantage of the recent tragedy that injured 4 York County policemen, eventually taking the life of Detective Mike Doty. 

The York Police Department posted on Facebook, warning of people calling and asking to make a donation to the department.

 

 

“It's horrible, trying to make money off our police force,” said Katie Stewart, a lifelong York resident.

Stewart said she received a call from a scammer on Friday. 

"I answered it and it was immediately just weird."

York Police confirmed there is one legitimate site to donate: www.gofundme.com/Support-York-County. 

