SCANA Execs: May Get Millions For Retirement
SCANA CEO Kevin Marsh and another top executive are retiring after the project to build two new nuclear reactors at VC Summer in Fairfield County FAILED...State Lawmakers we spoke with say this is a step in the right direction....BUT SCANA's executives co
wltx 6:06 PM. EDT October 31, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Confederate Flag, Marker Stirs Controversy
-
Man and Woman Found Dead Identified
-
Reconnecting With Family in Puerto Rico
-
Possible Higher Rates If santee Cooper Sold
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
Woman receives surprise delivery of oxycodone
-
After Vegas Shooting, WhereDo We Go Now
-
Former FBI leader offers insight into Las Vegas shooting
-
Police: Woman Shot, Killed Her Husband
-
Lee Brice: "Country Music Will Rise Above"
More Stories
-
8 killed in 'act of terror' on NYC bike path,…Oct 31, 2017, 3:41 p.m.
-
'All Clear' at SC State University After Shooting…Oct 31, 2017, 4:15 p.m.
-
SCANA Execs. Could Get Millions for RetirementOct 31, 2017, 6:23 p.m.