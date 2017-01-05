Columbia Police are investigating a collision between a bus and bicyclist Thursday morning. (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX)- The Columbia Police are investigating a collision between a school bus and bicyclist.

According to Police, the incident happened around 7:30 am Thursday in the 5900 block of North Main street near Prescott.

Police say a male bicyclist and a bus collided.

The bicyclist was taken to the hospital with what we are told are serious injuries. No other injuries have been reported.

Traffic safety officers are working to determine how the accident happened. The area had to be shut down for some time. But as since reopened.

Columbia Police and Traffic Safety Investigate collision. (Photo: WLTX)

A Richland School District One spokesperson told News 19 there were two students on the bus at the time. We will continue to follow this story and will have updates on air and online.