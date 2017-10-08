Family: Missing Baby's Body Found in Woods

COVINGTON, Ga. -- Family members said the body of a 2-week-old baby has been found in a wooded area near the child's home.

On Saturday morning, Courtney Bell and Chris McNabb reported their infant child, Caliyah McNabb, missing from their home at Eagle Point Trailer Park in Covington.

The parents said that the child was fine when they fed and changed her at 5 a.m., but five hours later, she was missing from the bedroom.

The child was born premature on Sept. 23 and reportedly weighed about 5 pounds.

Authorities canvassed the area using a search dog on Saturday, but did not find the child.

On Sunday, volunteers searching a wooded area near the home made a discovery and authorities were seen taping up the area.

Newton County Sheriff's Dept. Capt. Keith Crum later confirmed that a body had been found, but provided no other details.

Family members told 11Alive that the child's body had been discovered.

The child's mother was escorted to police headquarters. Authorities were searching for the child's father for further questioning.

Authorities stressed that there have been no arrests.

The coroner was headed to the scene.

