Search Underway for 'Armed and Dangerous' Burglary Suspect

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Richland County deputies arrested three suspects in a December burglary, and are searching for a fourth they consider armed and dangerous.
Damontay Wheeler, 17, is wanted for burglary, grand larceny, vandalism and possession of a weapon during a violent crime
Deputies say four armed suspects stole several electronics valued at more than $2,000 from a Curvewood Road residence on December 23.
Approximately $650 in damages were also reported to the home's security cameras.
Three suspects, 17-year-old Paul Harts, 18-year-old Khalil Robinson and a 15-year-old male, have been arrested in connection to the incident and transported to the Richland County Detention Center.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
