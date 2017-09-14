Second Sexual Assault of a Child Reported at Lorick Park

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - News 19 has learned that a second sexual assault happened at a Columbia run park, months before our original story aired.

As we reported late last month, News 19 has been following an alleged sexual assault of a 5-year-old boy at a city-run summer camp at Lorick Park. That assault reportedly happened in late July.



After our first story last month, we pulled the crime numbers for Lorick Park. Those numbers showed two sexual assaults.

News 19 only knew of the one, and we only knew about that one because of a tip to the newsroom.

So now, News 19 has learned of a second sexual assault of a child. According to a Columbia Police report, on May 21, 2017, a 9-year-old girl reported being sexually assaulted by a 15-year-old boy at Lorick Park.

The report goes on to say that the teen was charged with indecent exposure and forcible sodomy.

What is not clea, is if the girl or the teen were part of the city run summer camp.



This new information comes just weeks after News 19 uncovered that a 16-year-old was arrested for the luring and sexual assault of a 5-year-old boy during the city-run summer camp program at Lorrick Park on July 28th.



That would mean these two cases of children being assaulted at Lorrick Park happened just months apart.

The city and the Columbia Police Department never issued a warning or release on either case.

After a week of reporting by News 19 on the first assault, the city finally issued a statement saying there were terminations and suspensions as part of their ongoing internal investigation. However, they wouldn't elaborate more, citing that ongoing investigation.



