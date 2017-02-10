Senate confirms Tom Price as new health secretary

(Photo: Alex Wong/ Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

Washington (USA TODAY) - The Senate approved a leading critic of the Affordable Care Act to be the nation's top health official early Friday, following a heated debate over his potential ethics violations and his conservative policy positions.

Rep. Tom Price, 62, an orthopedic surgeon and seven-term Republican from Atlanta, was President Trump's pick to head the Department of Health and Human Services.

Price, who opposes abortion and federal funding of Planned Parenthood, is expected to loosen ACA regulations and to work with Congress to overhaul the law.

Senators confirmed his nomination by a strictly party-line 52-47 vote after a debate that lasted until nearly 2 a.m. ET.

Price's supporters in Congress have touted him as about the most capable person possible to be HHS secretary. As the former chairman of the House Budget Committee, Price "has a thorough understanding of health care policy and the damage that Obamacare has caused," Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., said in a statement Friday.

"He can see the view from the doctor's office as well as from the lawmaker's office and will be an excellent partner as Congress works to rescue Americans trapped in the failing Obamacare system and to build better health care systems," added Alexander, who chairs the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee.

Democrats view Price as a polarizing figure with a controversial history of trading health care stocks and whose policies will snatch insurance coverage from Americans, many of whom got health coverage for the first time in their lives.

But the law also raised premiums dramatically in many parts of the country, particularly Arizona and North Carolina. These rate hikes hit middle class and wealthier consumers the hardest as they aren't eligible for tax credits and subsidies that reduce out of pocket costs.

Insurers are among those looking for regulatory relief.

"We will work to ensure a smooth transition to a better, more competitive private marketplace with minimal disruption for our members," Scott Serota, CEO of Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association of America, said in a statement. "We share the goals of making sure people can access the coverage and care they need in a healthcare system that gives consumers the coverage choices they want at a price they can afford, and puts patients at the center of their care.”

Republicans are finding repealing and replacing the law has proven more difficult than expected, especially as constituents and interest groups protest the effect a loss of coverage would have. And Price embodies many of those fears.

Democrats also worry that he will make changes to Medicare and Medicaid, health programs that assist low-income families.

Price's positions are particularly threatening to women's health, says Debra Ness, president of the National Partnership for Women and Families.

"His opposition to contraceptive coverage and abortion care harms women whose access to the full range of reproductive and preventive health services is critical not only to their health and well-being but also to their ability to pursue an education, hold jobs, achieve economic security and function as free and equal members of society, said Ness.

Price's preference for limiting women’s access to free birth control is "not only wrong, it’s arrogant," said Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H.

"He seems to have no higher priority than to terminate health coverage for millions of people,” she added.

Republicans see Price as a knowledgeable leader who will help obstruct President Obama’s health care policy that extended insurance coverage for millions.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said Price "knows more about health care policy than just about anyone.” He said Price would help “bring stability to health care markets that Obamacare has harmed."

