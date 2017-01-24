Senator Leatherman Resigns From Pro Tempore

Hugh Leatherman (Photo: SC Statehouse Website)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) Senator Hugh Leatherman submitted his resignation today as President Pro Tempore of the South Carolina Senate effective immediately.

“The State Supreme Court clarified any questions on the line of succession and as I’ve stated before, I have no desire to seek statewide office and I will remain in the Senate," Senator Leatherman said.

An election for President Pro Tempore will be held when the Senate returns to full session and the senator elected to that position will then succeed to the lieutenant governor's post.

