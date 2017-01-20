Severe Storms Possible Saturday and Sunday

(Photo: maxuser)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- Showers and storms are possible over the weekend. Some of the storms could become severe.

The workweek ended on a very warm note. High temperatures were in the middle to upper 70s. Columbia had a high of 78 degrees, this set a new record for the day. The old record was 76° set in 1890.

An active weather pattern is expected for the weekend. A series of disturbances will move through the state, bringing us a chance for showers and some storms.

The first chance for showers and storms comes late Saturday morning through early Saturday evening. The second round of showers and storms comes early Sunday morning. The final round of showers and storms comes late Sunday afternoon into Sunday evening.

There will be a chance for severe thunderstorms during each of the time periods, but the better chance for severe weather will be late Sunday afternoon into Sunday evening.

If any storm does become severe, the greatest risk will be damaging winds. Severe weather watches are likely at some point over the weekend, but currently there are no watches for the Midlands.

Heavy rain will also be possible over the weekend. Rainfall amounts may range from 1" to 3" with some isolated areas receiving more. Widespread flooding is not expected at this time.

