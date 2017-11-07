Sheriff Shuts Down Thee Whiskey Tavern

Today Richland Sheriff Leon Lott shut down a night club that he says was a hotbed for illegal activity.Thee Whiskey Tavern is Located at 200 Zimalcrest Drive. Lotts says Over the course of three years his deputies responded to the business some 90 times.

wltx 5:08 PM. EST November 07, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories