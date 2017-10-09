Sheriff's Office: No Charges Filed Against Father in Death of 2-Week-Old Baby

COVINGTON, Ga. -- Authorities said Monday that no charges have been filed against a father in connection with the death of his baby.

Chris McNabb was taken into custody on Sunday on a probation violation after the body of his 2-week-old daughter, Caliyah McNabb, was found wrapped in a cloth under a log in a wooded area near their home.

The child's parents had reported the baby missing on Saturday morning. They said that the baby had been fine around 5 a.m,, but was nowhere to be found five hours later.

Volunteers found the child's body the next afternoon.

After the body was discovered, Newton County Deputy Capt. Keith Crum said that McNabb fled a vehicle on foot. McNabb was described as a "person of interest," and Crum said that he was wanted on a probation violation out of Bartow County.

Authorities later found McNabb at a gas station car wash.

"He was attempting to make an escape," Crum said. "He was running but the units were able to intercept him and arrest him."

On Monday, Crum told 11Alive's Joe Henke that investigators had finished interviewing McNabb.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of the child's death. Crum has said that no additional charges would be expected until the cause of death has been determined.

McNabb remained in custody Monday on the charges related to the probation violation.

The child's mother made a statement to authorities. She has not been considered a person of interest, authorities have said.

