Shooting at San Francisco UPS Center, Police Say

THINKSTOCK

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - San Francisco police confirm a shooting at a sprawling UPS warehouse and customer service center, but no information on injuries has been released.

The shooting Wednesday led to a massive police response and a shelter-in-place warning for the surrounding area. The building is located in the Portero Hill, which is about 2.5 miles from downtown San Francisco.

A San Francisco hospital has received multiple victims from a shooting at a sprawling UPS warehouse and customer service center.

Brent Andrew, spokesman for Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, said Wednesday that the hospital had received victims, but he did not know exactly how many or their conditions.

San Francisco police have confirmed the shooting, but didn't release other information.

Uniformed UPS employees are being led out in a line by officers next to a highway. They walked away calmly with emergency vehicles nearby.



Police are advising people to avoid the area.

© 2017 Associated Press