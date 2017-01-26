Shooting Claims Life of Sumter Teen

File (Photo: WLTX)

Sumter, SC (WLTX) Sumter Deputies are investigating a shooting that has claimed the life of a teen.

According to deputies the shooting took place a little before 7 PM Thursday night on Somerset Drive in Sumter and a 19-year-old male was confirmed dead from a gunshot wound.

A person of interest was located at another residence a short time later and is being questioned. He has not been charged.

We will update as soon as more information becomes available.

(© 2017 WLTX)