Shooting Claims Life of Sumter Teen

Sumter, SC (WLTX) Sumter Deputies are investigating a shooting that has claimed the life of a teen.
According to deputies the shooting took place a little before 7 PM Thursday night on Somerset Drive in Sumter and a 19-year-old male was confirmed dead from a gunshot wound.
A person of interest was located at another residence a short time later and is being questioned. He has not been charged.
We will update as soon as more information becomes available.
