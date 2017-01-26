WLTX
Shooting Claims Life of Sumter Teen

January 26, 2017

Sumter, SC (WLTX) Sumter Deputies are investigating a shooting that has claimed the life of a teen.

According to deputies the shooting took place a little before 7 PM Thursday night on Somerset Drive in Sumter and a 19-year-old male was confirmed dead from a gunshot wound.   

A person of interest was located at another residence a short time later and is being questioned.  He has not been charged. 

We will update as soon as more information becomes available. 

