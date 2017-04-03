Shooting In Downtown Columbia

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Efren's Monday AM Forecast
-
Alaina Coates Addresses Her Absence
-
USC President Pastides Reacts to Win
-
Gamecock Flag Flies Over the State House Dome
-
Dawn Staley Cuts Down the Nets
-
Fans Line Up To Meet With Tim Tebow
-
Girl found safe after amber alert
-
Students Celebrate on USC Campus
-
Anya Martin Takes on Role of 'Mom' to Players
-
City of Columbia To Plan a Parade
More Stories
-
One Person Killed, Homes Destroyed in WhitmireApr. 3, 2017, 11:26 p.m.
-
Sumter School District to Eliminate Additional 86 PositionsApr. 4, 2017, 12:38 a.m.
-
Man Shot on Main Street in Downtown ColumbiaApr. 3, 2017, 11:08 p.m.