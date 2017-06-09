Shunned from the Stage: Special needs student prevented from walking at graduation

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Employees: We Haven't Been Paid in Weeks
-
Woman Distracted on Phone Falls Into Hole
-
New Businesses In Newbery
-
Restaurant Report Card: Lake Murray Deli & Bar
-
Deputies: Man Charged WIth Sexually Assaulting Mentally Challenged Woman
-
An Unusual Way To Give Employees A Pay Raise
-
Sumter Jail Director Resigns
-
Distracted driver with toddler
-
Dozens injured in bus crash
-
Terry, Chauna Thompson charged with murder in Denny's beating death
More Stories
-
Argument Over Pit Bull Led to Fatal Shooting, Deputies SayJun. 9, 2017, 7:42 p.m.
-
10-Year EMS Veteran Among 2 Killed in AccidentJun. 9, 2017, 3:54 p.m.
-
83-year-old Missing Man LocatedJun. 9, 2017, 6:26 p.m.