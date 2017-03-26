SI Kid Reporter Impresses Frank Martin

(Photo: Cook, Joseph)

NEW YORK CITY, NY - After South Carolina's win over Baylor for their first ever Elite 8th berth there was some one in the post game press conference how asked THE question.

That honor went to Max Bonnstetter who reports for Sports Illustrated Kids.

His question caused Frank Martin to pause to show love and respect for the 13-year-old New Jersey native.

Despite what can be intimidating setting for any young boy, Max was curious enough to ask Frank Martin that question following South Carolina’s win over Baylor in the Sweet Sixteen. The reaction quickly turned Max into the center of Attention at Madison Square Garden.

Max's has appeared on CBS Sports Network and has a received a ton of kudos on social media.

Bonnstetter has written for Sports Illustrated since last February. He even has South Carolina and Oregon in the national final with the Gamecocks getting the slight edge.

© 2017 WLTX-TV