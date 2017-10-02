Singer Jason Aldean Responds To Vegas Shooting
US country music star Jason Aldean WAS performing when THE gunman started firing at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas"Tonight has been beyond horrific. I still dont know what to say but wanted to let everyone know that Me and my Crew are safe. My
wltx 5:47 PM. EDT October 02, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Las Vegas/Mandalay Bay shooting - What we know
-
Man and Woman Found Dead Identified
-
Fall Ball Concert Refunds in Question
-
WLTX Breaking News
-
Body found in Charlotte could be missing Norfolk teen Ashanti Billie
-
Dozens dead, 100 injured in Las Vegas strip shooting
-
Sumter Deputy Dies Following Brief Illness
-
Las Vegas country music fans take cover amid gunfire
-
High School Blitz: Week 6
-
The Family of Ashanti Billie Speaks
More Stories
-
Las Vegas shooting: At least 59 killed, 500 others injuredOct. 2, 2017, 4:13 a.m.
-
'I felt him get shot in the back': Victims…Oct. 2, 2017, 12:31 p.m.
-
Sumter's Lee Brice Had Performed at Las Vegas…Oct. 2, 2017, 4:49 p.m.