"Sister Marches" in SC to Coincide with Women's March in Washington

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA)—As many as 200,000 people are expected for the Women’s March on Washington Saturday, and there will be more than 600 “sister marches” in cities across the world, including Greenville, Clemson, Asheville, Columbia, and Charleston.

Marjorie Hammock, with the SC Progressive Network, says the march and rally at the SC Statehouse is more than just a chance for people upset about Donald Trump’s election to commiserate. "To look at the issues, to form coalitions, and to come up with a working plan to challenge what's going on," she says is the goal.

She says she and other women are upset about issues ranging from public education, security, environmental issues and climate change, to threats to voting rights and the possible repeal of the Affordable Care Act.

Mollie Williamson of Columbia plans to be at the Columbia event. She says, "What I want to see at this event is to have people leaving and being like, okay, I know where to start, you know, or I know what the first step is, not just having these overwhelming feelings of, ‘I don't have any power.’”

She says there’s no way to narrow down to one or two the issues she’s worried about. "Women are really anxious and overwhelmed as far as their health care and their bodily autonomy, and also just some of the really negative rhetoric as far as consent has been shared during this election,” she says.

But she says she also knows people worried about immigration and citizenship issues, as well as LGBTQ rights.

Both women say the marches aren’t necessarily protests against Donald Trump, even though his election and inauguration prompted them. Hammock says, "It's in his entire cabinet appointees. It's his direction. It's the things that he says he supports. But we have to maintain a democratic environment that represents the needs of all of the people."

Williamson says, "How do we fight back against this, not this person but this rhetoric that is just being embodied by this person?”

She hopes to have some answers Saturday.

You can see a list of all the “sister marches” here. (https://www.womensmarch.com/)

