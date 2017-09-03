Skai Moore's Return Was A Full Circle Moment

Sep 2, 2017; Charlotte, NC, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks linebacker Skai Moore (10) comes in to stop North Carolina State Wolfpack running back Nyheim Hines (7) during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jim Dedmon, Jim Dedmon)

COLUMBIA, SC - During South Carolina's win over NC State we saw the return of number 10 Skai Moore. The senior linebacker missed last year with a neck injury but he was back on the field for the Gamecocks and starting to become the player we've been used to seeing.

The last time he was on the field was actually in Bank of American Stadium for the Belk Kickoff Bowl in 2015. USC defeated North Carolina 17-13 and Moore was huge part of that win totaling a team high 11 tackles and two interceptions.

"Pregame running out here and you're back on the field where you last played and those memories come back. You know when the game is going I'm locked in trying to make a new play," Moore said with a smile.

Fast forward to Saturday and he was a part of a USC defense that held NC State to 7 points and 161 total yards in the second half. He was on the field a lot for USC (97 plays) and finished with 8 tackles and talked about his first game back after USC's thrilling 35-28 win.

"I've been through a whole spring, a whole physical camp, Muschamp you know-the practices are harder than the games I'll tell you that. So honestly there wasn't no fall off, no rust, I just came out there and played my game."

Being out that long didn't hurt his conditioning either which is a good sign for things to come.

"The pace didn't mess me up too much I've played a lot fo fast teams. So you know it was really about getting the other guys comfortable and you know the younger guys and calming them down so the pace wasn't too bad."

We'll see how Moore holds up when the Gamecocks travel to take on the high powered Mizzou Tigers this Saturday night in Columbia, MO.

