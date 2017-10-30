Skeptical About Your Water? Here's How To Get It Tested
One neighborhood's brown water issues for days now after viewers asked us to look into it... Utilities Inc and DHEC have tested the water. DHEC says it is safe to drink and that naturally occuring iron is in part to blame for the color of the water.
wltx 7:32 PM. EDT October 30, 2017
