SLED: Missing Person, Believed Endangered

Columbia, SC (WLTX) South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has issued an alert for an endangered person.
Michael Edward Baxter, 73, of Lancaster has been reported missing and was last seen at 2 PM at the Sun City Shopping Center in Indian Land, SC. He requires medication.
Mr. Baxter is 5'10' with gray hair and about 185 lbs. He was wearing a black jacket (Old Member's Only style), blue jeans and a blue golf hat. He is driving a 2004 gold Toyota Avalon with SC license plate CGN785.
If you had seen Mr. Baxter you are encouraged to call 911 or the Lancaster County Sheriff office (803) 416-3030.
