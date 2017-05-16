Slidell man booked with murder after sheriff's office says he killed infant son

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Teen Who Died Had Too Much Caffeine
-
SLED investigating Lexington Homicide
-
Midlands Family Had Flood Insurance, But Their Home Is Still In Shambles
-
Family Makes Contact with Missing Woman
-
Parasite issue popping up with raw fish and sushi
-
The Drug Whisperer
-
How To Get Money Back From Gas Tax
-
Unusual Teachers Aide at Lake Carolina Elementary
-
West Columbia Council Meets To Discuss Odor
-
Church Shooters Videos Being Shown
More Stories
-
Body Confirmed to be Missing 8-Year-Old SC GirlMay 16, 2017, 5:03 p.m.
-
Rep. Rick Quinn Indicted for Misconduct, Suspended…May 16, 2017, 1:21 p.m.
-
Man Found Shot to Death in Lexington Home IdentifiedMay 16, 2017, 12:51 p.m.