Small plane crashes into Calif. homes; at least four dead

At least four people were killed and two more injured when a small plane crashed into homes and sparked a fire in Southern California Monday evening.

The plane was carrying five people — a husband, wife and three teenagers, all believed to be related — who had come to Riverside from San Jose for a cheer competition at Disneyland, according to The (Riverside) Press Enterprise.

Two witnesses told TV stations that a woman crawled from one of the houses with her clothes on fire, saying she had been flying the plane.

The Cessna 310 aircraft crashed shortly after taking off from Riverside Municipal Airport, the Federal Aviation Administration said. The plane was headed for San Jose when it crashed about a half-mile northeast of the Riverside airport, FAA spokesman Ian Gregor said.

The plane went down into a residential neighborhood and collided with two homes, Riverside Police Lt. Charles Payne said. Video from news helicopters showed at least one of the homes appeared to be destroyed, engulfed in flames and littered with debris from the small plane near the intersection of Central and Streeter avenues. The plane's propeller appeared to be left sitting on the roof of a nearby home.

praying for the families that was affected in the plane crash in riverside california.. pic.twitter.com/p6BItUdw97 — kevv (@kevinndanniels) February 28, 2017

Shannon Flores, a teacher at an elementary school about three blocks away, said she saw the plane out her classroom window shortly before 5 p.m. PT. She said it was raining during the crash.

"As soon as we saw it fly over, we knew it wasn't a good thing," Flores told KABC-TV. "We watched it go down very quickly .... Before we knew it there was a loud crash and huge plumes of smoke."

H.L. Reyes, who lives about a quarter-mile from the crash site, said she felt the ground shake and saw plumes of black smoke.

"I thought it was a possible earthquake, and we heard all the birds just suddenly react outside, too," Reyes said. "Every time an engine sputters, I'm afraid ... This was just like a nightmare coming true."

Residents of nearby homes were evacuated from the area and taken to a community center, Payne said. He could not immediately provide any information about any possible injuries.

Riverside Plane Crash victims being treated as Riverside Fire Fighters battle flames @CBSLA pic.twitter.com/lMJeErpOy6 — stu mundel (@Stu_Mundel) February 28, 2017

A spokesman for the National Transportation Safety Board did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Airport officials confirmed a plane had crashed but said they were waiting for more information to release additional details.

Contributing: The Associated Press. Follow Corinne Kennedy on Twitter: @corinneskennedy

