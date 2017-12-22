WLTX
Travel delays expected after brief evacuation of Love Field

Jordan Armstrong, WFAA 7:47 AM. EST December 22, 2017

DALLAS -- Travel delays are expected Friday after after reports of smoke forced a short evacuation at Dallas Love Field Airport.

Smoke was reported inside the airport terminal, fire officials said, and passengers were forced to evacuate at about 4:30 a.m. 

The smoke came from an over-heated component in an AC unit, officials said. It took Dallas Fire-Rescue crews about 20 minutes to resolve the issue.

At about 5:45 a.m., fire officials gave Love Field the "all clear" to resume operations.

The airport said on Twitter that travelers should give themselves extra time for security lines.

Some flights are delayed due to the evacuation, and it's starting to have a ripple effect at other airports. 

Flying in or out of Love Field? Check your flight's status.

