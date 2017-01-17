Smoking Costs Each SC Smoker More Than $1 Million Over Lifetime

(Photo: AP)

The average smoker in South Carolina spends more than $1.2 million over a lifetime because of the habit, a new study from WalletHub concludes.

In its report, The Real Cost of Smoking by State, WalletHub, which conducts research and allows users to rate and review financial products, services and businesses to help them make informed financial decisions, reported that the societal and economic costs of smoking total more than $300 billion annually nationwide, including nearly $170 billion in direct medical costs for adults.

The company took into account the lifetime and annual costs of a cigarette pack per day, health care expenditures, income losses and other costs and ranked states based on the findings.

South Carolina smokers each spent $92,517 for out-of-pocket costs, $779,322 for lost financial opportunity, $133,584 for health care costs, and $185,571 in lost income.

Those and other costs brought the total cost over a lifetime for every smoker to $1,202,904 in the Palmetto State.

The Greenville News