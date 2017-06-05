Snake S-S-S-Strikes at Camera in Back Bay Waters

YouTube user, Cory Routh, captured video of a cottonmouth moccasin swimming across open waters on Back Bay and striking at the camera. (Photo: Cory Routh, YouTube)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Video of a local snake that surfaced on YouTube might make you think twice before ever approaching one of the slithery creatures in the wild.

YouTube user, Cory Routh, captured video of a cottonmouth moccasin making its way across open waters on Back Bay.

You can tell the venomous snake isn't one to be played around with after you see it strike at the camera.

Routh, who is also an Environmental Specialist at the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, fondly named the snake "Mrs. Nosholders".

Cottonmouths are semi-aquatic snakes that are often referred to as water moccasins. You can find them throughout the Southeast as well as north to southeastern Virginia.

They can be found in many freshwater habitats, but definitely stick to heavily-vegetated wetlands.

You can watch video of the snake strike below:

