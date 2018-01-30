Photo courtesy of Michael Rodriguez (Photo: WXIA)

Fayetteville, NC (WXIA) - After this surprise, you could say Chick-fil-A is this family’s favorite fast food restaurant.

On Jan. 24, a Chick-fil-A in North Carolina helped a soldier surprise his pregnant wife.

When Brandy Rodriguez, a Fort Bragg army wife, was about to eat with her family at the location she was greeted by the chain’s mascot, according to TODAY. As the family was taking a photo with the famed cow, Brandy got one big surprise.

While they were smiling ear to ear, the cow took his head off to reveal Brandy’s husband, Antonio, who returned home early from his first deployment overseas, TODAY reported.

Chick-fil-A posted the video to their Facebook page showing the family stunned and Brandy overjoyed to see her husband.

Antonio returned home to surprise his wife and with the help of his family and Chick-fil-A he was able to pull it off!

"We were happy to help with this surprise!" Chick-fil-A’s mark3eting director Denise Windsor told TODAY. " Any chance that we can get to help make special moments for our guests, it's our pleasure."

The couple is expecting their first child in March and its first toy will be a tiny stuffed cow gifted from Chick-fil-A.

Watch the surprise below:

PHOTOS | Soldier surprises pregnant wife using the Chick-fil-A cow

© 2018 WXIA-TV