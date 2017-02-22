Someone Won the $435 Million Powerball Jackpot

A customer holds Powerball tickets that he purchased January 12, 2016 at Kavanagh Liquors in San Lorenzo, California. (Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP, WLTX) — At least one person won the $435 million Powerball jackpot.

Early Thursday morning, Powerball officials confirmed online that a winning ticket was sold in Indiana. Further details on the winner were not immediately available.

The numbers are 10-13-28-52-61 and Powerball 2.

It's the first time the jackpot has climbed above $400 million in nearly three months.

The jackpot now goes back to $40 million for the next drawing.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are incredibly small, at one in 292.2 million.

