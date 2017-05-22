South African Big Game Hunter Crushed by Elephant

A South African big game hunter was crushed to death by an elephant on a Zimbabwe game reserve, according to South African outlet News 24.

Theunis Botha, 51, was leading a hunt when his group stumbled upon a breeding group of elephants at a game reserve near Hwange National Park Several on Friday afternoon, Zimparks spokesman Simukai Nyasha told The Telegraph. The group of elephants charged at the group and the hunters shot at them, News 24 reported.

News 24 reported that Botha was crushed after one of the members of the group shot an elephant after she lifted Botha with her trunk. The elephant collapsed and fell on top of Botha, crushing him.

Theunis had five children and ran Theunis Botha Big Game Safaris. According to the website, Theunis "perfected leopard and lion hunting safaris with hounds in Africa." He also pioneered European-style "Monteira hunts" in South Africa.

"Monteira hunts" include the use of packs of hounds to herd deer, boar or or other animals towards hunters who then shoot the animals.

According to News 24, Theunis often traveled to the U.S. to build business with wealthy Americans who were interested in a big game hunt in South Africa.

The news outlet reported that Theunis' wife, Carika, will travel to Zimbabwe to identify her husband's body on Monday.

USA Today