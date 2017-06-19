South Atlantic All-Star Game Today at Spirit Communications

Columbia, SC (WLTX)- The Columbia Fireflies will host the South Atlantic League All-Star game Tuesday night at Spirit Communications Park.
Pitchers Jordan Humphreys , Merandy Gonzalez and Max Kuhns and infielders Dash Winningham and Michael Paez will take part in tonight's match-up.
Fireflies All-Star Game Fan Fest begins at 3 p.m. Teams will practice on the field and sign autographs.
The first pitch is at 7 p.m.
Kevin Fitzgerald with the Columbia Fireflies speaks to News 19's Deon Guillory about All-Star week.
