South Atlantic All-Star Game Today at Spirit Communications

Kevin Fitzgerald joins Deon Guillory to talk about all the activities you can enjoy during the SAL All-Star Game.

Roshanda Pratt, wltx 6:50 AM. EDT June 20, 2017

Columbia, SC (WLTX)- The Columbia Fireflies will host the South Atlantic League All-Star game Tuesday night at Spirit Communications Park. 

Pitchers Jordan Humphreys , Merandy Gonzalez  and Max Kuhns  and infielders Dash Winningham  and Michael Paez  will take part in tonight's match-up. 

Fireflies All-Star Game Fan Fest begins at 3 p.m. Teams will practice on the field and sign autographs. 

The first pitch is at 7 p.m. 

Kevin Fitzgerald with the Columbia Fireflies speaks to News 19's Deon Guillory about All-Star week. 

