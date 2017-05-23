South Carolinians Respond to Manchester Tragedy

South Carolina (WLTX)- As we continue to learn more about the deadly Manchester attacks, South Carolina Lawmakers and other prominent figures are speaking out.
At least 22 people are dead, including children and dozens injured following the explosion at an Ariana Grande concert.
People around the world and here in the Midlands are responding on social media.
Senator Tim Scott tweeted last night his condolences.
Senator Lindsey Graham offered heartfelt words via Twitter.
Singer and Songwriter Darius Rucker shares his love for Manchester and the people living there.
And finally Congressman Joe Wilson condemns Monday's attacks. He sent out a statement saying in part: "Yesterday's terrorist attack in Manchester is a senseless act of violence against innocent civilians. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families."
You can share your thoughts as well. People around the world are using the hashtag "Pray for Manchester" on social media.
© 2017 WLTX-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs