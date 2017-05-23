South Carolinians Respond to Manchester Tragedy

Police escort members of the public from the Manchester Arena on May 23, 2017 in Manchester, England. (Photo: Christopher Furlong/USA TODAY)

South Carolina (WLTX)- As we continue to learn more about the deadly Manchester attacks, South Carolina Lawmakers and other prominent figures are speaking out.

At least 22 people are dead, including children and dozens injured following the explosion at an Ariana Grande concert.

People around the world and here in the Midlands are responding on social media.

Senator Tim Scott tweeted last night his condolences.

My prayers are with Manchester and England tonight. Heartbreaking news. — Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) May 23, 2017

Senator Lindsey Graham offered heartfelt words via Twitter.





Heartbreaking to witness the terrible events taking place in the United Kingdom. Our prayers are with them tonight. #Manchester 🇺🇸🇬🇧 — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) May 23, 2017

Singer and Songwriter Darius Rucker shares his love for Manchester and the people living there.

My heart and prayers go out to everyone in Manchester. I love that city. God bless you all!! — Darius Rucker (@dariusrucker) May 23, 2017

And finally Congressman Joe Wilson condemns Monday's attacks. He sent out a statement saying in part: "Yesterday's terrorist attack in Manchester is a senseless act of violence against innocent civilians. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families."

You can share your thoughts as well. People around the world are using the hashtag "Pray for Manchester" on social media.

