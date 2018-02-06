SpaceX's Falcon, Largest Rocket in the World, Launches Into Orbit

(Photo: Space X)

CAPE CANAVERAL — SpaceX's three-core Falcon Heavy rocket launched ifrom Kennedy Space Center at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday and turned two of its boosters around for successful landings at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

A cheering crowd watch the rocket light up the afternoon sky, capping off months of rapidly growing excitement for the launch vehicle's demonstration flight.

The 230-foot-tall, 27-engine rocket lifted off on its first mission during a two-and-a-half hour window at Cape Canaveral launch pad 39A and headed east over the Atlantic Ocean. Winds delayed the launch until near the end of the window.

"The weather looks good, rocket's looking good," SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said during a pre-launch news conference Monday. "I'm looking forward to it."

Most powerful rocket in the world

At liftoff, Falcon Heavy's 27 Merlin main engines generated more than 5 million pounds of thrust, making it the most powerful operational rocket in the world. That thrust means the 40-foot-wide rocket can transport about 141,000 pounds to low Earth orbit — nearly three times the amount of a typical Falcon 9.

Booster landings and sonic booms

Shortly after liftoff, Falcon Heavy's two previously flown side cores detached, then descended toward Cape Canaveral Air Force Station's Landing Zone 1 and 2.

The core stage, meanwhile, burned slightly longer before separating from the upper stage, performed a flip maneuver and landed on SpaceX's Of Course I Still Love You drone ship.

Tesla payload — and passenger — targeting orbit

Musk's personal 2008 Tesla Roadster, an all-electric sports car that helped sustain his energy company in its formative years, is encapsulated in the rocket's protective fairing for Tuesday's flight, but with a new addition: A "Starman" mannequin in the driver's seat, donning the spacesuit that astronauts will wear on SpaceX flights to the International Space Station.

After a coast phase, the Roadster will separate from the upper stage and target a heliocentric orbit, meaning it will ultimately orbit the sun and enter into close proximity to Mars at certain points along its path.

"It will be in an elliptical orbit with one part of the ellipse being at Earth orbit and one part being at Mars orbit, so it will essentially be an Earth–Mars cycler," Musk said. "We estimate it'll be in that orbit for several hundred million years, maybe even in excess of a billion years."

Three cameras attached to the vehicle will provide visuals for transmission back to Earth.

What's next?

If successful, Musk said Monday the next Falcon Heavy mission could be in three to six months, though with a customer payload. SpaceX has been contracted by Arabsat, ViaSat and the Air Force to take payloads to orbit on Falcon Heavy.

