Spaghetti Sauce Spills on I-40 in NC After Semi Overturns: NCSHP

MOCKSVILLE, N.C. -- A tractor-trailer load of spaghetti sauce is what caused a partial shutdown of I-40 in Davie County early Sunday morning.

Highway Patrol says the accident only involved the tractor-trailer. It happened near Exit 174, Farmington Road, just after 3 a.m.

Sgt. P.M. Dixson says the driver ran off the road and flipped the trailer, spilling Ragu spaghetti sauce everywhere. Troopers believe alcohol played a factor.

Troopers only had one lane of I-40 east open in the area of the accident until this afternoon. Sgt. Dixson says some diesel spilled during the crash as well, so HAZMAT crews needed to make sure the highway was safe for travel.

The driver was charged with DWI and and reckless driving. He is being held in the Davie County Jail.

