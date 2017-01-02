Special Election to Take Place Today

vote button image (Photo: emarto)

Columbia, SC (WLTX)- Voters will head to the polls today for a special election to fill the council seat held by Leona Plaugh.



The Columbia City Councilwoman passed away in September after her two-year battle with cancer.

Former at-large councilman Daniel Rickenmann and business woman Jessica Lathren are vying for the seat.

Nearly 6,000 registered voters live in Columbia’s district four. The key for both Lathren and Rickenmann is voter turnout today.

Polls open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

