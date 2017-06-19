Customers Report Widespread Phone, Internet Outages Monday

SAN FRANCISCO - Some Sprint and Verizon users reported phone and Internet outages Monday via Twitter, causing a cascade of warnings to spill across some news and social media sites.
Sprint and Verizon showed large outage areas on the East coast and in California on Downdetector, a Dutch company that tracks outages by analyzing online user reports.
But the major Internet carriers said they did not experience the widespread outages that tracking company's maps indicated.
Sprint had service issues in North Carolina but those were fully restored by mid-afternoon, said spokeswoman Adrienne Norton.
Both Verizon and AT&T said they were not aware of any major outages.
