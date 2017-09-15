WLTX
Spurs Up! New Traditions at USC Football Games

USC is adding new traditions to the Gamecock football experience.

Whitney Sullivan and Shelby Heary, wltx 7:39 AM. EDT September 15, 2017

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- USC football is changing up the home game experience.

The team is adding pyrotechnics to 2001. Flames will go up as the players run out to the field.

Another first, a live D-J will entertain the crowd throughout the game. DJ A-Minor has been selected as the first D-J for the Gamecocks football program.
 
The change that may impact you the most - changes to the concessions areas. Every point of purchase at the stadium will now take debit and credit cards. 

