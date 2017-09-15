Spurs Up! New Traditions at USC Football Games

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- USC football is changing up the home game experience.
The team is adding pyrotechnics to 2001. Flames will go up as the players run out to the field.
Another first, a live D-J will entertain the crowd throughout the game. DJ A-Minor has been selected as the first D-J for the Gamecocks football program.
The change that may impact you the most - changes to the concessions areas. Every point of purchase at the stadium will now take debit and credit cards.
