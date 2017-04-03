St. Petersburg Subway Bomb Suspect ID'd

(Photo: Mikhail Klimentyev, AP)

The suspect in a bombing in a St. Petersburg subway train that killed 14 people was identified Tuesday as a Russian citizen born in Kyrgyzstan, officials said.

The former Soviet republic of Kyrgyzstan’s State Committee for National Security said in a statement that it is cooperating with Russian authorities in the investigation.

"It has been established that an individual suspected of carrying out a terrorist attack is a native of our republic," Rakhat Sulaimanov, the committee’s spokesman, told Russian news agency TASS.

The man was named as Akbarzhon Jalilov, born in 1995, TASS reported.

The death toll rose from 11 to 14 Tuesday, Russia’s health minister said, the Associated Press reported.

Russian press is now identifying an alleged 'suicide bomber' as a native of Kyrgyzstan, citizen of Russia, Akbarzhon Akramzhanovich Jalilov. pic.twitter.com/ZS95ZPPoiQ — Julia Davis (@JuliaDavisNews) April 3, 2017

Dozens of people were injured in the explosion Monday in Russia's second-largest city. A second bomb laden with shrapnel was later diffused at a busy subway station, Russian news agency Interfax reported.

President Vladimir Putin was visiting the city — his hometown — during the attack. There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

Putin offered condolences to the families of the victims and promised a quick and thorough investigation.

"Law enforcement agencies and special services ... will do everything to provide a full assessment on what has happened," Putin said.

© 2017 USATODAY.COM